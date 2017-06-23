Illinois introducing new child care training requirements - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois introducing new child care training requirements

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

At Cheerful Home in Quincy, staff members have been undergoing training as part of a statewide mandate for daycare providers.

Executive Director Elizabeth Harmon said on Friday that she is hopeful the new requirements will add the daycare's quality of care.

"The hardest part is definitely trying to find time to complete the training for all of our staff members because it does take them out of the classroom, and we have to have different teachers in there to cover their rooms during that time." Harmon said.

Sharon Warning with the West Central Childcare Connection added that the training focuses on things like heath, safety, and child development. It also requires certification in CPR and first aid.

"That's good for any child, to be in a healthy and safe environment." Warning said, "And also, it will give parents confidence in the childcare providers that they're using."

Childcare providers like Cheerful Home said they are more than willing to take part in the training, which can help employees both young and old.

"Honestly it's a good things for our staff that has been here for awhile to have a refresher and then all of the new staff to be able just to have the reminder of all the things we're working with on a daily basis." Harmon said.

The deadline for childcare providers to complete their training is September 30, 2017.

