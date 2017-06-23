Two injured in downtown Quincy crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two injured in downtown Quincy crash

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
One of the vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Paramedics attending to a patient. Paramedics attending to a patient.
Patient being loaded into an ambulance. Patient being loaded into an ambulance.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday evening in downtown Quincy.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 6th and Maine streets. Police at the scene said a car was heading west on Maine when they ran a red light and struck a car trying to turn onto the street at the intersection.

A man and woman were seen being placed on stretchers with neck braces. Police said the two drivers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.