Two injured in downtown Quincy crash

One of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday evening in downtown Quincy.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 6th and Maine streets. Police at the scene said a car was heading west on Maine when they ran a red light and struck a car trying to turn onto the street at the intersection.

A man and woman were seen being placed on stretchers with neck braces. Police said the two drivers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.