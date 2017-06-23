Multi-million dollar river terminal proposed for Canton

The terminal would be close to houses and a park

The Lewis County Port Authority has proposed building a multi-million dollar river terminal on the south side of Canton.

"The Mississippi River is a huge terminal and method for commerce," said the mayor of Canton, Jarrod Phillips. "It's much more cost effective to ship on a barge than a semi. People are realizing they need to take advantage of that," said Phillips.

When it comes to the city, Phillips hopes the terminal helps to increase economic growth.

"We hope it generates jobs, generates traffic through our community in attention to Canton as a place to come and do business," said Phillips.

Canton resident, Kendra Logsdon, said she's excited about the proposed terminal because it'll bring jobs to Canton. Something she said she's had a hard time finding.

"It would definitely help someone like me," said Logsdon. "It's just my daughter and I. I would like to go back to school, but that requires money, plus living expenses," said Logsdson.

The city is excited about the proposal, but taking caution moving forward.

"We need to take steps now to ensure that we know what the city's financial involvement would be if any. At this point none has been proposed. Second, because it travels so close to a park and several homes in the area we would like to know what the citizens think about that and the impact if would have on them," said Phillips.

There will be a meeting on July 17 at city hall where the community will be able to address any concerns and find out more about the river terminal.

