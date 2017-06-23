Great River Honor Flight gets donation to send veterans to D.C. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets donation to send veterans to D.C.

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Check being presented Check being presented

The Great River Honor Flight received a donation to help send veterans on a trip to D.C.

Ten Rivers Pheasants Forever and Lewis County 4-H Shooting Sports presented a check for $2,000 from a trap and 5 stand shotgun event.

Group organizers said it's important to give back to our veterans.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.