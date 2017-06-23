Convicted drug offender charged with trafficking

The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.



Workman is currently in the Marion County Jail. He's charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the second degree.



Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton says Hannibal Police seized 42 grams of meth, meth paraphernalia, and $5,840 in cash when they executed a search warrant at Workman's home at 1300 Union Street.



“Workman is a prior and persistent drug offender and has been enhanced to face a felony range of punishment which carries a term from 10 years to 30 years or up to life imprisonment if found guilty," Clayton said. "The defendant has several drug and other felony prior convictions and several prison remands spanning a 10 plus year period. It was deemed necessary to use the full extent of the law to put an end to the defendant’s alleged criminal activity.”



The charge of 2nd degree trafficking normally carries a range of punishment up to 10 years in the Dept. of Corrections, up to one year in county jail, or up to a $10,000 fine or a combination.



“If the defendant is found guilty, the law allows the county to seize the $5,840.00 recovered from the scene, subject to the burden of proof being met," Clayton said. Once seized, it will go to the schools of Marion County. Getting a drug dealer off the streets, getting a large portion of meth off the streets, and hopefully getting money to the schools is a positive step towards making our community safer.”