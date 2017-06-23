Unity's Hildebrand, Monroe City's Minter earn Prep Athlete of the Year awards

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The nine month run of weekly Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week winners hit its peak Friday afternoon as WGEM Sportscenter announced its Prep Athlete of the Year recipients.



The show's host Josh Houchins and producer Broc Hampsmire broadcast the show live from Hannibal Regional, and handed out $1,000 scholarships to three-sport standouts Jordan Hildebrand from Unity and Monroe City's Logan Minter.



Hildebrand says guiding others for the betterment of the team is what drives her daily.



"Leadership is the main goal," Hildebrand said.



"There's a lot of other (goals) but leadership is definitely the one that will stick with me through the years."



Hildebrand helped lead Unity to a second place state tournament trophy in basketball last winter and a regional championship in softball a few weeks ago. She's going to Millikin University to play both sports.



Minter won male Prep Athlete of the Year after playing a significant role in Monroe City's runner-up finish in football and sectional appearance in basketball. Then he won the shot put state title in track.



"It means a lot, especially to be named the Athlete of the Year," Minter said.



"In this area there's a lot of great athletes. It's a big thing to for my community, big thing for my family, my friends, and my support system."



Minter is bound for Central Missouri where he will continue his football career.



Hildebrand and Minter were selected from a group of 39 weekly winners.