Quincy's Guthrie rebounds to make cut in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WGEM) -- Luke Guthrie's slow start during Thursday's first round of the Lincoln Land Charity Championship meant there was little time to waste Friday in Springfield.



The Quincy native needed to go low for a shot at playing the weekend.



Guthrie answered the challenge.



After a bogey at the first hole followed by four straight pars Guthrie got on a roll with six birdies over an 11-hole span to drop to 4-under for the tournament.



But he still faced an uphill battle.



A double bogey at the par-3 17th hole left Guthrie on the verge of missing the cut.



But he made a clutch 12-foot putt at the par-4 18th hole for birdie to card a second round 4-under 67.



More importantly, Guthrie finished 3-under overall to make the cut.