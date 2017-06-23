Community comes together for cancer victims

Sherry Cress walks with family members by her side at Friday's Relay for Life event.

Cancer has touched the lives of many local families. Friday, they came together to show support for one another.

By the end of 2017, an estimated 1.5 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed according to the National Cancer Institute. Walking with her family by her side, Sherry Cress reflects on how cancer's impacted her family.

"17 years ago my mom found out she had breast cancer," Cress said. "Four years ago, my dad found out he had prostate cancer."

Cancer diagnoses also hit her husband and her sister-in-law, but even that didn't prepare her for the news she got just over a year ago.

"In 2016, I found out I had breast cancer," Cress explained. "I knew, but just finally hearing that. Yes, Sherry, you have cancer, it was hard because I'm a caregiver all the way."

Organizers say Relay for Life helps families honor their loves ones whose lives were stolen by cancer and encourages those still fighting to carry on.

"We celebrate the lives of our cancer survivors and our caregivers, which are very crucial and essential," Community Manager Crystal Sewell said.

Sporting t-shirts showing support for loved ones, those in attendance all had one goal in mind, fight back and find a cure.

"It's nothing uncommon now to hear that somebody you know, a friend or anybody, has cancer now," Cress said.

"If you don't know anybody that's been diagnosed yet, you are very lucky," Sewell added.

Friday's event was a true showing of support.

"Know that you are not in it alone," Sewell said. "There's other people being diagnosed everyday and we're all in it together.

It's also a reminder to get screened.

"I just want you to take care of yourself and then you can be a survivor," Cress added.

Organizers say they had a lot of new families come out to this year's event and hopes other families will come out to continue to fight against cancer. If you would like to donate, you can visit the American Cancer Society's website.