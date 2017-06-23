Upgrades coming to Quincy's Bob Bangert Park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Upgrades coming to Quincy's Bob Bangert Park

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Site at Bob Bangert Park. Site at Bob Bangert Park.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There's talk about big changes at a Quincy park to attract more people.

The Park District is considering creating 13 acres of wetlands at Bob Bangert Park. It would be a 3-year wildlife restoration project. Officials think it will help kids interact with the environment more.

"We can have some programming with them and bring some groups in, like schools, and teach and show them about turtles, beavers and all the animals the city kids don't get to experience," Executive Director Rome Frericks said.

The park district board still has to officially approve the plan, but the hope is to start work in the fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.