Upgrades coming to Quincy's Bob Bangert Park

There's talk about big changes at a Quincy park to attract more people.

The Park District is considering creating 13 acres of wetlands at Bob Bangert Park. It would be a 3-year wildlife restoration project. Officials think it will help kids interact with the environment more.

"We can have some programming with them and bring some groups in, like schools, and teach and show them about turtles, beavers and all the animals the city kids don't get to experience," Executive Director Rome Frericks said.

The park district board still has to officially approve the plan, but the hope is to start work in the fall.