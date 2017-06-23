Friday Sports Extra - June 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - June 23

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
The East protected its home digs with a victory over the West at the Do or Die Bowl All-Star football game. The East protected its home digs with a victory over the West at the Do or Die Bowl All-Star football game.

**High School Football**

(Do or Die Bowl)
West All-Stars: 8
East All-Stars: 24
Brodie Dunker: TD run (West MVP)
Cameron Woodard: 2 INT's (West MVP)


**High School Baseball**

Davis County: 5
Keokuk: 0
Chiefs: 2 hits


**Prospect League Baseball**

Champion City: 5
Quincy: 4
Kyle Crowl/Dalton Schumer: HR's
Gems: (6-15), 6th straight loss

