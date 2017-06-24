Details surrounding investigation into child's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Documents filed in a Kansas City, Missouri, circuit court Friday reveal details surrounding the investigation into a former Quincy child's death.

Former Quincy resident Aushena Warren was charged Friday with the abandonment of a corpse. The arrest comes after police said her son was recently found dead in a bathtub.

The probable cause statement filed Friday by Det. Nathan VanWinkle states Kansas City police officers responded to a home June 13 for a reported dead body. He stated the victim, previously revealed as 8-year-old Audrick Warren, was found on the floor of an upstairs bedroom.

VanWinkle stated "witness one" said he left the home that day at 7:30 a.m. to go to work. He said when he left, the Audrick and "witness two" were asleep and Warren was the only other person there.

"Witness one" said he received a Facetime call at 11:30 a.m. from "witness two", who said Aushena was not home. It stated "witness one" told "witness two" to stay in his room until he got home.

When "witness one" got home, VanWinkle stated the witness found Audrick unresponsive in a bathtub full of water. He stated "witness one" got Audrick out of the bathtub and placed him on a bedroom floor before calling 911.

VanWinkle stated "witness one" found a note apparently written by Warren explaining that her family's financial pressure was her fault and she didn't think they made enough money. He stated the note said Warren feared the state would take her children and give them up for adoption because of the financial situation.

According to VanWinkle, Warren jumped off a bridge that morning at 9:42 a.m. in a suicide attempt. He stated she survived and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

VanWinkle stated that prior to learning of the "homicide", detectives contacted Warren in regards to her jump of the bridge. He stated she told the detectives she suffered from bi-polar disorder and didn't take her medications.

When detectives asked where her children were, VanWinkle stated Warren told them the kids were at home. He stated when Warren was asked if someone was left in charge, she became emotional and the interview ended.

VanWinkle stated in an interview with "witness two", he said Warren gave him and Audrick a pink medicine that morning.

The probable cause states "witness two" said he then heard Warren run water in a bathtub. When he went into the bathroom, he saw Audrick in the tub with a "red face and purple hands."

During the interview, VanWinkle stated "witness two" said he heard "a head bump" three times. He said "witness two" compared the sound to when he accidentally hit Audrick in the head with a basketball.

VanWinkle said "witness two" was not clear on when the "head bump" happened.

According to VanWinkle, "witness two" said Warren "looked sad" and didn't tell him she was leaving. He told police Warren left her cell phone and he used it to call "witness one".

VanWinkle said the autopsy revealed a contusion on top if Audrick's head. He said the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was drowning.

The probable caused stated "it should be noted that Warren made no 911 call or no attempt to contact law enforcement or medical personnel in regard to the drowning of the victim."

The statement also said Warren was taken into custody Thursday and she requested to speak to an attorney before questioning.