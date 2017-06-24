Hannibal kicks off summer with Fiesta del Sol

The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.

The festival included live music, local food and drinks. It attracted the locals along with people from out of town.

"We came out here just to enjoy the festival itself," Festival Goer Tyler Jeffery said.

Jeffery said he and his family took the trip to Hannibal, because it was a great way to spend their Saturday.

"We're absolutely thankful that Hannibal puts on family friendly events like this," he said. "I mean it's great to be able to come out here and just enjoy the sun, enjoy the local culture and be able to do it as a family."

Jeffery said his two children enjoyed the bounce house the most, but it was just one of many fun activities.

"We've got kids activities and arts activities," Rotary Fundraiser Chair Amy Ohnemus said. "We've got a giant inflatable bounce house, 60-foot long for kids to go through. We've got tons of vendors and food vendors for people to come out and try."

Ohnemus said about 500 people attend Fiesta del Sol. The money raised at the event is going back to the community.

"We typically have a major project where we give $10,000 to $15,000," she said. "That's selected on an application basis. Last year it was the Hannibal Middle School for their intensive behavioral intervention room, which is for kids with the autism spectrum."

Ohnemus said the club raised $25,000 last year for the community.

Jeffery said this won't be his family's last trip to Hannibal.

"Absolutely we'll definitely be back," he said.

Hannibal Rotary Club members said they plan to have Fiesta del Sol again next year with hopes to expand it.