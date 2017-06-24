Kids take sail in cardboard boat race - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids take sail in cardboard boat race

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kids during competition Kids during competition
19 racers competed 19 racers competed
Many of the racers boats sank Many of the racers boats sank
Families helping boaters Families helping boaters
Boats and oars had to be made out of cardboard and tape Boats and oars had to be made out of cardboard and tape
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race. 

Participants made boats out of cardboard and competed to see who's boat would last. Organizers handed out trophies for the fastest boat, best decorated, and for the boat that sank the best, the titanic award. Kids said they learned valuable lessons.

"Never ever build a boat out of cardboard. It gets really heavy when it gets wet," racers Jordyn Schmelzle and William Rolica said.

There were 19 boats that competed in the race. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.