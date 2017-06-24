Kids take sail in cardboard boat race

Boats and oars had to be made out of cardboard and tape

Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.

Participants made boats out of cardboard and competed to see who's boat would last. Organizers handed out trophies for the fastest boat, best decorated, and for the boat that sank the best, the titanic award. Kids said they learned valuable lessons.

"Never ever build a boat out of cardboard. It gets really heavy when it gets wet," racers Jordyn Schmelzle and William Rolica said.

There were 19 boats that competed in the race.