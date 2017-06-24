Veterans show off smiles after receiving free dental work

Around 40 veterans were seen at the Quincy office

There's more than 21 million veterans across the U.S. and over a million of them, including some here in the Tri-States, don't have health insurance according to Aspen Dental.

None of that mattered on Saturday when veterans received free dental care as part of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement.

Vietnam veteran Jesse Moore said the day meant more to him than just receiving free dental work.

"It's really the first time that really anybody has shown they appreciated the Vietnam veterans since I came home from Vietnam," Moore said.

Local dentists hope the Healthy Mouth Movement initiative helps keep a smile on the face of veterans.

"It's our turn to show love," Dr. Obafemi Adenuga said. "They cared that much and put their lives on the line. The least we can do is reciprocate and give love and show that we care."

The annual one day event brought around 40 veterans into the Quincy office to help maintain their pearly whites.

"Healthcare is not by any means cheap. For those less privileged who have offered everything for us to be united as a country, we owe them a duty to give a helping hand," Adenuga said.

The event did more than improve Moore's dental health.

"Makes me feel like the country appreciated my time in service," Moore said.

All the veterans left with a better smile, and most importantly a better sense of community support.

This was the fourth year Aspen Dental offered the day of service. Last year, offices across the country donated more than 2.1 million dollars in dentistry and helped more than 4,000 veterans.

