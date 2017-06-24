John takes control of Liberty baseball program

LIBERTY, IL. (WGEM) -- On the high school baseball coaching front Brigham John has a new program to call his own.



John has been approved as the Liberty head coach, WGEM has confirmed.



Less than three weeks ago John stepped down as skipper at Quincy High School after five seasons and 75 wins, but stayed in his education role in the district.



John lives in Liberty and told WGEM earlier this month in regards to his future in coaching "there's some things out there that make a little bit more sense and maybe one of those doors will open soon."