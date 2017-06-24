Saturday's Area Scores - June 24

Luke Guthrie is 2-under after firing a third round 1-over 72 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.

**Golf**



(Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Web.com Tour)

-- Luke Guthrie carded a 1-over 72 during Saturday's third round

-- Guthrie is -2 for the tournament and tied for 77th place





**High School Baseball**



(Iowa Mennonite Tournament)

Keokuk: 14

Danville: 4

Jacob Jones: 3 RBI's

Gavin Thompson: 3 hits



Keokuk: 4

Iowa Mennonite: 5

Dylon Hoewing: 3 hits





**Prospect League Baseball**



Champion City: 9

Quincy: 4

Kyle Burnett: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI's

Aaron Stone: LP, 3.1 IP, 4 ER

Gems: (6-16), 7th straight loss





**Tennis**



(Quincy City Championships, Singles)

-- MEN'S, Semifinals

Collin Adams def. Michael Lesko (6-2, 6-2)

Ryan Schnack def. Todd Willing (6-2, 6-1)



-- WOMEN'S, Semifinals

Theresa Quintero def. Abby Moore (6-3, 6-1)

Rebecca McIsaac def. Olivia Clayton (6-4, 6-4)



(Youth Champions)

-- GIRLS

Evie Schuetz (12 and under)

Paige Clayton (14 and under)



-- BOYS

James Day (12 and under)

Isaac Hinkamper (14 and under)