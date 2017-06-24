Saturday's Area Scores - June 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores - June 24

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Luke Guthrie is 2-under after firing a third round 1-over 72 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Luke Guthrie is 2-under after firing a third round 1-over 72 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.

**Golf**

(Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Web.com Tour)
-- Luke Guthrie carded a 1-over 72 during Saturday's third round
-- Guthrie is -2 for the tournament and tied for 77th place


**High School Baseball**

(Iowa Mennonite Tournament)
Keokuk: 14
Danville: 4
Jacob Jones: 3 RBI's
Gavin Thompson: 3 hits

Keokuk: 4
Iowa Mennonite: 5
Dylon Hoewing: 3 hits


**Prospect League Baseball**

Champion City: 9
Quincy: 4
Kyle Burnett: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI's
Aaron Stone: LP, 3.1 IP, 4 ER
Gems: (6-16), 7th straight loss


**Tennis**

(Quincy City Championships, Singles)
-- MEN'S, Semifinals
Collin Adams def. Michael Lesko (6-2, 6-2)
Ryan Schnack def. Todd Willing (6-2, 6-1)

-- WOMEN'S, Semifinals
Theresa Quintero def. Abby Moore (6-3, 6-1)
Rebecca McIsaac def. Olivia Clayton (6-4, 6-4)

(Youth Champions)
-- GIRLS
Evie Schuetz (12 and under)
Paige Clayton (14 and under)

-- BOYS
James Day (12 and under)
Isaac Hinkamper (14 and under)

