Exhibit shows historic archaeology in Illinois

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."

The exhibit features artifacts and different scale models of buildings from around Illinois. Part of the exhibit even has a collection of pictures and artifacts found in Adams County. Coordinators at the museum said the exhibit is a new way to learn history. 

"A lot of the times you'll see different materials and items from Quincy rather than seeing the process of finding those items,"  Nancy Dixon a volunteer coordinator at The Quincy Museum said. "This exhibit will definitely show you the process of digging and site surveying. You'll be able to see the science behind the artifacts."

The exhibit will be on display at the museum until December 31st. 

