Golf tournament helps raise funds for Barry Firefighters

The brush truck is one thing firefighters said they need replaced

There were at least 60 people at the fundraiser

Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.

Sunday, the Barry Fire Department held a golf tournament fundraiser to help pay for new equipment and training. Firefighter, Tom Predmore, has been with the department for three years. He said the department badly needs new equipment.

"We need to get updated fire gear," Predmore said. "We need to get a replacement for pumper three, and the old brush truck needs to be replaced."

Around 35 sponsors and 60 golfers came out for the event.

"Funding for volunteer fire departments is a serious problem right now," sponsor Michael Bellovich said. "The equipment is extremely expensive, but it's essentially what keeps them safe," Bellovich said.

Another Barry Firefighter, Clay Lister, said crews need to make sure they are safe so they can save others and he's grateful to the community for all the support.

"Without their help, it's hard to raise the money to have the most up-to-date equipment to do what we need to do," Lister said.

The golf tournament is an annual fundraiser. Last year the department raised around $3,000 and are hoping to exceed that number this year.