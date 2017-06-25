Quincy residents learn about local WWII veteran

Tibbets spoke to dozens of people at The History Museum in Quincy.

Brigadier General Paul Tibbets IV with the Air Force's 509th Bomb Wing visited Quincy Sunday to share the legacy of his grandfather, World War II veteran and former Quincy resident, Paul Tibbets, Jr.

"That's kinda why we're here today, to learn a little more about what he did and where he grew up," Tibbets said.

Tibbets is with the Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County, Missouri. He's served 28 years in the military and his grandfather served about 30 years.

"We're doing this because it's the foundation of safety and security and freedom," he said.

Tibbets spoke to dozens at Quincy's History Museum about the importance of remembering those who have come before.

"Our airmen understand that without the generations that have come before us and those folks that have actually laid the foundation of excellence that we now support, it wouldn't be the same nation or it wouldn't be the same air force," he said. "And we certainly wouldn't have the freedoms that we have."

Mark Lueckenhoff attended Tibbets' discussion and said learning about history is a great way to support veterans.

"A lot of people just don't understand the things that actually went on and therefore can't really appreciate all the sacrifices that were made," he said. "So to me, the best way to honor those people is to simply learn what they've done.

Tibbets said only half a percent of Americans are in the military, and showing them appreciation isn't hard to do.

"Tell them thank you," he said. "Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice."

Tibbets said he will continue to explain, inform and educate people about the military by speaking at other events.