Fireworks laws in the Tri-States

As the 4th of July holiday nears, local police officers in Illinois warned they are on heightened alert for people illegally shooting off fireworks.

Officer Kelby Rescinito with the Quincy Police Department explained it's illegal to possess or use any kind of "consumer fireworks" in Illinois, including smaller explosive items like bottle rockets and roman candles.

Rescinito said being right across the river from Missouri, a state where fireworks are legal, makes the issue even worse in the Quincy area.



"I think it creates a huge impact for what we have as a call volume being right on the other side, because they can go over there really quick and come right back," Kelby said.



In the state of Illinois, legal fireworks are limited to things like sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs, and small non-explosive novelty items.



In Missouri, state law allows fireworks to be sold and used, however counties and cities are allowed to have their own ordinances banning fireworks.

In Iowa, former Gov. Terry Branstad signed a law in May legalizing consumer fireworks in the hawkeye state during specific times. They can be sold and used between June 1st and July 9th and between December 10th and January 3rd.

