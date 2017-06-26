Bridge work scheduled in Lewis County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bridge work scheduled in Lewis County

Posted:
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri Department of Transportation announced bridge work was expected to begin Monday in Lewis County.

Weather permitting, MoDOT crews planned to start work on U.S. Route 61 at the Wyaconda River Bridge, just north of La Grange.

MoDOT said one southbound lane closed both Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

