Bicyclist injured after being hit by car

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A bicyclist had minor injuries after being hit by a car in Quincy Monday morning.

The accident happened about 7:45 a.m. at 22nd and Maine.

Quincy police on scene said the driver of the car was turning onto 22nd St. and the sun was in her eyes when she hit the bicycle. Officers said the driver of the car was ticketed.

Police said the bicyclist had minor injuries.  An ambulance was on scene, but it's unknown if the bicyclist was taken to the hospital.

