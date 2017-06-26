Water interruption prompts Quincy boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Water interruption prompts Quincy boil order

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several Quincy residents experienced an interruption in water service Monday, according to the city.

Crews were repairing a leaking water main that required an interruption from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once water is restored, a boil order will be in place, according to the city.

Residents in the following areas are impacted:

  • 6th Street, State Street to Washington Street
  • Payson Avenue, 5th Street to Sixth Street
