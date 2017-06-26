Illinois proposes new timeline to bring students up to par

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education is proposing a new timeline for a federal law that aims to help students pass state exams as well as be proficient in math and reading.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2s57QPO ) reports that the proposal sets a goal for 90 percent of students to pass state math and reading exams by 2032 under the Every Student Succeeds Act. The board previously aimed for 100 percent of students to pass state exams by 2013-14 under the 2001 education law No Child Left Behind.

The board's plan, which was submitted in May, would have A through F ratings in some areas and color-coded designations for overall school performance.

Schools falling short of benchmark targets for the 15-year timeline wouldn't be defined as failures or penalized. Instead, schools would receive labels that range from exemplary to lowest-performing.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

