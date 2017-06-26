QPS increasing school lunch prices

Quincy Public Schools is increasing its school lunch price by 10 cents effective the start of the new school year.

For children Pre-K through 6th grade, it will increase from $2.30 to $2.40. For those in grades 7 through 12, the price will rise from $2.55 to $2.65.

QPS Food Services Director Jean Kinder said this is the fifth year QPS has increased school lunch prices and it's not a choice. She said schools that participate in national school lunches are required to raise prices if they're losing money on free and reduced lunches.

"All districts are looking at every year possibly increasing their prices depending on what they charge," Kinder said. "It's not something we necessarily want to do, but we need to in order to continue to participate in the program."

She said the increase will hopefully not harm parents too much.

"10 cents a meal for a student if they ate lunch every single day at school, that's only gonna charge a parent an additional $17.60 per student," Kinder said. "So hopefully, the small amount we're increasing, it won't cause too much of a hardship for parents."

The price increase goes to the school board for approval Wednesday.