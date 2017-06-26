Several Adams Co. properties, mobile homes up for auction

You may be able to get some cheap real estate in Adams County soon.



Tax deed proceedings on several delinquent real estate properties are complete. With that, the county is ready to sell off 17 pieces of real estate and 14 mobile homes that were obtained through abandonment and delinquent taxes from 2013 and 2014.

"They are only in our hands because somebody didn't pay the taxes on them and our goal is to put them out and make them productive again," county treasurer Terry Ash said.

A sealed bid auction sale is open to the public. The required minimum bid on real estate is $645 and $695 for mobile homes.

You can send your sealed bid to the Adams County Treasurers Office no later than July 14. You can find the digital catalogue of listings here.