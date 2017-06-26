Quincy Kiwanis donates $17,000 to children's organizations

Missouri Department of Transportation announced bridge work was expected to begin Monday in Lewis County.
As the 4th of July holiday nears, local police officers in Illinois warned they are on heightened alert for people illegally shooting off fireworks.More >>
Brigadier General Paul Tibbets IV with the Air Force's 509th Bomb Wing visited Quincy Sunday to share the legacy of his grandfather.More >>
For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."More >>
Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.More >>
The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.More >>
The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.More >>
Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.More >>
There's more than 21 million veterans across the U.S. and over a million of them, including some here in the Tri-States, don't have health insurance according to Aspen Dental.More >>
Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal.More >>
