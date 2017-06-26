Quincy Kiwanis donates $17,000 to children's organizations

The Quincy Kiwanis Club awarded more than $17,000 to 32 local children's organizations Monday.

The grant donations will go toward whatever the recipient feels will best impact local kids and their families.

GPS (God's People Serving) Ministries received $250 to take kids on educational field trips. P.J. Seals, the organization's CEO, said she's thankful for the money and that these trips tremendously help their kids.

"They're gonna receive their own personal snack packs full of nutritious food, and they'll also receive a hot meal," she said. "So this is very important that the children who have fallen between the cracks have this opportunity. And we're thankful that Kiwanis has given us that opportunity."

Other grant recipients included the Adams County Safe Kids, Advocacy Network for Children and Big Brothers Big Sisters.