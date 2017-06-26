Local schools, teachers uncertain about the future as budget deadline looms

While Illinois lawmakers go through special sessions trying to pass a state budget by July 1st, local schools are preparing for their 3rd year without a state budget.

The state of Illinois owes the Camp Point Central School District nearly $400,000 and they have put it out there on this sign for everyone to see.

Science teacher Emily Obert had been working at Camp Point Central High School for six years. She, like many of her colleagues, are worried about the future of education in Illinois if lawmakers fail again to pass a state budget.

"It's hard to figure out what resources am I going to have," Obert said. "Am I going to be able to do this lab or that lab? Also, am I going to be back next year? Am I going to have a job?"

Superintendent Marty Cook said six teaching positions have been cut in the last several years.Of the almost $400,000 owed, about $320,000 is just in transportation and special education funding.

"We have a lot of kids, like all districts do that need special services and they'll go to programs that provide those services that are very, very expensive," Cook said. "The state reimburses us on the cost, but the state is just not doing it."

School district officials are concerned just how long they can go on reserve funds and hope that the state can come together so they don't have to make more cuts in the future.

"In any other entity right now, if they would be doing the things that they are doing, they would be let go for incompetence," Cook added. "It's very frustrating"

Obert said if more teachers are cut ,or programs like science labs, students could have a harder time after high school.

"A lot of colleges require four years of a lab science and if you don't have four years of a lab science because the elective wasn't available," Obert said. "You're at a disadvantage."

Cook said he isn't seeing any positive movement from the state in the last few days before the fiscal year ends, so they are fully prepared to go a third year very limited resources from the state.