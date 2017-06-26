Local veterinarians warn of dog flu

There's a nationwide spike in dog flu, and just like human cases, dog flu is highly contagious.

Quincy veterinarian Dr. Bob Reich said cases of the dog flu have been found near Chicago and St. Louis. He said with the summer travel season, it's only a matter of time before cases are seen here in the Tri-States. Reich said this strain can be contagious two days before a dog shows symptoms, so prevention is important.

"Everybody should vaccinate if they have a dog that's out around the general public, especially if they have a dog that boards or travels with them, or even goes in for grooming," Reich said.

Reich said the vaccine costs between $25 and $30, but medication for the virus can be as costly as $200.

