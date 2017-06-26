Sweet Victory: Schnack claims first Quincy Open title

For the second time in as many years Quincy's Ryan Schnack found himself in the Quincy Open Tennis Championship finals on Sunday trying to avenge a loss in the finals just a year ago.



"As a local player you want to be the top player in the city. It makes everybody come out and try their best," said Schnack.



As Sunday's match against Collin Adams raged on, though, Schnack proved to be the better tennis player that day, winning the Open in straight sets for his first singles title in Quincy.



"Usually I'm looking at the camera being held to another person and this year I get to talk to you which is nice," Schnack said jokingly.



"It's a good change and I was just happy to get through."



There was a time, however, the now Quincy Open champion thought of the tournament as a warm-up for other tournaments he would compete in. But after a title in Quincy eluded him for nearly 20 years, it soon became Schnack's goal to capture his home town's title.



"You want to be the best player in Quincy. I've wanted to do that for many, many years and I've just fallen short," he said.



"Luckily, I was able to pull it through this year."



That's why this year, perhaps more than ever, Schnack set out to finally make his goal a reality.



"I played in a number of tournaments leading up to the City (Tournament) this year so I was motivated to win," he said.



"I think that's what made the difference."



After title match losses in 2003, 2004, 2013, 2014, and 2016, though, Schnack finally put his name on the list of Gem City tennis player to claim their Open championship.



