Quincy Teen REACH facing more budget issues

Teen REACH may have to cut back on the number of days its open.

Teamer said Teen REACH has helped him and his peers stay out of trouble.

Teen REACH is a local program that some parents count on to keep their children out of trouble.

Around 40 kids attend Teen Reach on a daily basis during the summer, but as the Illinois budget impasse drags on, the program may not have as much to offer at-risk youth. On Monday, Program Director Dennis Williams spoke about how the program has helped various youth.

"We brought him in. We fed him." Williams said, "We're doing those things with him. That's going away. That can't happen anymore."

Kids like Jacob Teamer said the program's very beneficial. It has provided them with valuable life lessons.

"(We've learned) manners a little bit, and just like school work and all the help we get from them." Teamer said.

Yet Williams said Teen REACH still needs help from the state. While they got some funding last year, they don't expect anything in the new fiscal year.

"In the summer time we only operate four days a week." Williams said, "So now if we go down, just for instance we go down for two days, all the rest of those days those kids ain't going to have nothing else to do."

Kids like Teamer said they fear that could result in them or their peers getting into trouble.

"Some kids might get caught up in the wrong stuff, and I mean it's just something to do that's positive that you know like you're safe." Teamer said.

The program acts as a safety measure that Williams said lawmakers should be more aware of.

"It's not republicans. It's not democrats." Williams said, "It's both. They're not doing their jobs, and somebody needs to say to them, do your jobs. Get this thing done. The governor too, he needs to do his job."

Williams added that the program plans on having a staff meeting on June 30, to discuss their future plans.