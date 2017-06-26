911 call centers monitor funding situation

911 call centers across Illinois have been keeping a close eye on the legislature as a deadline looms.

The current 911 surcharge is set to end on June 30.

It may not get renewed because Governor Rauner has threatened to veto a plan to increase the fees statewide.

In our area, 911 fees would go up from 87 cents to $1.50.

The Quincy-Adams County 911 center receives more than half a million dollars from the surcharge every year.

Director Steve Rowlands said on Monday that if the funding doesn't continue, it could impact our area.

"I would hope that at a minimum, the sunset is extended out and the surcharge continues." Rowlands said, "At least at the present amount. You know if the governor wants to sign what's in there too, that's a benefit. That provides us with more revenue to do the things we need to do."

Rowlands doesn't think 911 service would be impacted, but he said if the surcharge isn't extended, his call center won't be able to upgrade to next generation equipment.