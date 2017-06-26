$27 million bond issue on Fort Madison ballot

Lincoln Elementary Schools is one of the district's aging facilities.

Voters in Fort Madison will decide on a $27-million bond issue to replace aging elementary school facilities Tuesday.

Fort Madison Community School District officials say classrooms at Richardson and Lincoln Elementary schools are too small, technology is outdated, and they had to let kids out early five times in the last school year when classrooms got too hot during warm weather.

Officials say it's nearly $7-million cheaper to build a new school than it would be to renovate the old ones.

If it passes, homeowners can expect to pay an additional $2.34 a month on a home with an assessed value of $75,000.