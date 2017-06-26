$27 million bond issue on Fort Madison ballot - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

$27 million bond issue on Fort Madison ballot

Posted:
Lincoln Elementary Schools is one of the district's aging facilities. Lincoln Elementary Schools is one of the district's aging facilities.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Voters in Fort Madison will decide on a $27-million bond issue to replace aging elementary school facilities Tuesday.

Fort Madison Community School District officials say classrooms at Richardson and Lincoln Elementary schools are too small, technology is outdated, and they had to let kids out early five times in the last school year when classrooms got too hot during warm weather.

Officials say it's nearly $7-million cheaper to build a new school than it would be to renovate the old ones.

If it passes, homeowners can expect to pay an additional $2.34 a month on a home with an assessed value of $75,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.