Officials more confident on Quincy bus service funding

Funding for Quincy's Transit Lines has been up in the air in recent years because of the budget impasse, but officials are optimistic this year.

Hundreds of residents a day get on city buses, many of them using the main stop at 7th and Jersey Streets. A lot of people rely on the service and city officials say they can count on it.

Quincy City Council agreed Monday to loan the transportation department up to $750,000. Officials say they have to do it this way since they don't usually get state funding until September. Last year, though, Illinois' budget crisis pushed that funding back to December. Officials say this year, they're told funding shouldn't be impacted even if a budget isn't in place.

"Of course the city's been very generous with us," Director Marty Stegeman said. "They understand the tremendous impact that altering transit or shutting transit down would have on the community. They've been very supportive of us."

In any given week, Stegeman says they shuttle roughly 7,000 residents around the city.