Proposed ordinance to curb Quincy's stray cat problem

A Quincy commission wants to tackle a four legged problem growing in the city, feral cats.

The Animal Commission presented an ordinance for a program that would trap, neuter and return cats. Members say getting cats neutered will prevent the population from multiplying. Some of the stray cats would then be returned to the city while others would taken to various farms.

Members of the Animal Commission stressed you can't remove all the cats.

"You keep a small, fully vetted population of cats, and the emphasis is on small," Chairman Ronna Robertson said. "They keep other cats from moving in. Then you won't see them running around the streets. You won't see them in your trash."

Council tabled the ordinance indefinitely. It's been sent it to the Police Aldermanic Committee to see if it fits with current city ordinance. Robertson says since police helped draft the ordinance, she doesn't expect any problems with it.

Also at city council, aldermen approved spending nearly $10,000 for more recycling bins, paying $4,500 for 275 gallons of mosquito spray and buying new waterproof radios for the city's police motorcycles that cost $9,400.