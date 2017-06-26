Fix or Flatten list approved - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fix or Flatten list approved

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
A fire damaged home has been sealed up to keep people out. A fire damaged home has been sealed up to keep people out.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Rundown homes in your neighborhood could soon be coming down.

Aldermen approved a Fix or Flatten list for the new fiscal year. 12 locations are on the list ranging from abandoned properties to fire damaged homes. 

Officials say they try to get through the entire list, but that depends on legal and demolition fees.

