Watch for scams targeting veterans

Flag display at the American Legion Flag display at the American Legion

Scammers often target veteran organizations to get money, but it's important to be even more vigilant when giving around the Independence Day holiday.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to remind residents to make sure an organization is legitimate before they donate.

While many Veterans charities are genuine and do a lot of great things, some could be nothing more than a scam.

Jim Steeples with the Quincy American Legion said for organizations that really do try to help our Vets, its difficult to see scams trying to take advantage.

"It irritates me," Steeples said.  "It's hard to explain, but I know when they call me on the phone wanting this and that I just tell them that I'm a member of the American Legion, so I do my donating through them."

Here's more advice from the BBB to take into consideration before contributing to a charity:

  • Learn all you can about a charity before contributing - including exactly where your money is going.
  • Whenever possible, donate directly to the charity. 
  • Don't be pressured to give money on the spot. 
  • Watch out emotional appeals that tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.
  • Before making any online donation, make sure the site is secure...check to make sure the address includes "https" in the link.
     
