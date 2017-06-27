Watch for scams targeting veterans

Scammers often target veteran organizations to get money, but it's important to be even more vigilant when giving around the Independence Day holiday.



The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to remind residents to make sure an organization is legitimate before they donate.



While many Veterans charities are genuine and do a lot of great things, some could be nothing more than a scam.

Jim Steeples with the Quincy American Legion said for organizations that really do try to help our Vets, its difficult to see scams trying to take advantage.



"It irritates me," Steeples said. "It's hard to explain, but I know when they call me on the phone wanting this and that I just tell them that I'm a member of the American Legion, so I do my donating through them."



Here's more advice from the BBB to take into consideration before contributing to a charity: