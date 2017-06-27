Teen arrested for DUI following crash involving multiple vehicle - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen arrested for DUI following crash involving multiple vehicles

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An Adams County teen was arrested for DUI after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office was called to the crash involving property damage on W. Collins St. in Mendon, IL at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said a 17-year-old male from Quincy was driving west on Collins St. when he crashed his Chevy Malibu into the back of a parked car.  The crash caused a chain reaction and three more parked vehicles were hit.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was charged with DUI, consumption of alcohol by a minor, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid drivers license, and failure to reduce speed. 
 

