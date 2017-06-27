Baldwin School demolition set to begin

Fencing was placed around the school in preparation of the demolition scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Demolition on Quincy's Baldwin North School is scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to school officials.

Officials announced the news at the Quincy Public Schools building committee meeting Tuesday morning.

District officials said crews have been busy with prep work over the past several weeks. They're now ready to start tearing things down to make way for construction for the new elementary school to be built on the property.

"You can see that the fence has been placed around Baldwin and the demolition will start tomorrow and all asbestos has been removed from the north section," QPS superintendent Roy Webb said.

The demolition is scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer. The new elementary school at the Baldwin site is scheduled to open at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Officials also said Tuesday that bids will go out late next month or in early August for the future school site on Harrison.

"We plan to accept those bids in August," Webb said.

Quincy voters approved an $89 million bond referendum back in 2014. With the approval, QPS moved forward with plans to build five new elementary schools.

The new facility at the former Monroe School site is scheduled to be opened first. The new school will be called Lincoln-Douglas Elementary.