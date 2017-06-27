Macomb announces Independence Day celebration

The City of Macomb and Western Illinois University announced final plans for the 2017 annual Independence Day Celebration next week.

In a news release, the city said the events will be July 3 in the Q-lot on the WIU campus. It said gates will open at 5 p.m.

Macomb's Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry said the change in date is to allow for more fireworks display, entertainment, food vendors and to encourage more of a community gathering.

The release said the Macomb Municipal Band and Bryce Dexter and The King Graffiti Band will provide the musical entertainment.

The "presentation of the colors" will be conducted by the combined Honor Guard from Macomb American Legion Post #6 and The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1921.

"Bring your family and friends and enjoy the Macomb Municipal Band, Bryce Dexter and The King Graffiti Band and food before the fireworks display," Terry said.

Terry added entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. this year and will go until 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

"We have been working extra hard to ensure this year's Independence Day Celebration is more of community gathering and celebration," stated Mayor Mike Inman. "We are grateful for the partnership we have with WIU and the use of their facilities."

In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks display will be on July 4, at the same time and place, according to the release.