Local authorities warn of scam on Facebook

The Pike County Sheriff's Department is warning area residents of a scam targeting people through Facebook.

In a news release, the department said scammers are cloning Facebook accounts and messaging people on your friends list to take advantage of a "new offer."

The release said on Monday, the sheriff's department was told by a local resident that she was contacted by a "friend" on her Facebook friends list. It said the "friend" told the victim that the victim's name was on a published list to receive money and other benefits through the Federal Government Department of Worker's Compensation Appeals Board and Department of Health and Human Services.

The release said the victim believed it was her "friend" that was messaging her and sent money to the scam artist to an address in the state of California.

Local authorities contacted law enforcement authorities in California as well as the Illinois Attorney General's Office, according to the release.

The release said the sheriff's department reminds residents to be cognizant of scams first and they encourage all residents to consider confirming any opportunity with their office on its legitimacy.