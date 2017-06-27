Snap Map: What parents should know

(WTHR) - One of the most popular apps for social media just added a new feature that's raising some safety concerns.

Snapchat has a new function called "Snap Map."

Snapchat introduced the feature last week. It's an opt-in function that lets people share their locations on a map, posting locations right down to the street they're on.

"Whenever you're snapping, wherever you're at, it's documenting your location of where you are at," explained Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Youth Specialist Stephanie Nancarrow.

Snap Map broadcasts your location not just when you share a snap, but whenever you open the app. It can essentially showing where you work, where you play and the house where you live.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rXtTUy