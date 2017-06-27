Without state budget, no big lottery payouts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - If Illinois legislators don't approve a budget this week, lottery players in the state won't get jackpots over $25,000.

The same thing happened in 2015, the year the budget impasse began. Lottery players sued and the state lost millions of dollars in lost sales. The Legislature had to approve a plan to let the Illinois Lottery make payouts.

State lottery officials have already said that the multi-state Powerball and Mega Millions games have threatened to drop Illinois if the state doesn't have a spending plan.

Lawmakers are meeting in special session at the Capitol. If they don't agree to a budget before Saturday, Illinois will enter a third straight fiscal year without a budget.

