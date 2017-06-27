Changes coming to Macomb public transportation

Five days before a contract expires for door-to-door public transportation in Macomb, the city is trying to keep services running. Otherwise, residents could be left without a ride for months.

Jim Howard has been driving the demand response transportation routes for the last 8 years, but with the current contractor backing out on July 1, he's worried if he'll still have a job.

"We don't know," Howard said. "Hopefully we won't be down long, but we will have a slight bump in the road, a little interruption of service."

The service primarily helps the elderly and disabled get to and from doctors appointments, and Howard is worried about their future as well.

"We do dialysis patients," Howard added. "They go six days a week, seven days sometimes. You can't interrupt that service because it's a matter of life and death for them. "

City administrator Dean Torreson said the current contractor said it's just not feasible to run the buses any more. While the city looks for a new contractor, Torreson said they will hire part time drivers to fill the gaps, which will later be reimbursed by IDOT.

"We will take care of medical calls only, until someone else takes over the demand response part of the program," Torreson said. "Hopefully that will be no more than a month."

The city said, if they do reach a new agreement it will only be for a year. Then they will be looking for a long term contract.

"It will not exceed 12 months in duration and during that time period we will have to take bids," Torreson said.

But Howard said there needs to be a long term solution which starts at the state level.

"A lot of it has to do with the budget situation in Springfield which effects all of us," Howard added. "As soon as they get their problems solved, it will not only help us but everyone in the state."

Torreson said he expects to get a proposal from Durham tomorrow to take over the services. After that, it still has to get approval from IDOT and Macomb city council.





