Downtown Macomb revitalization project resumes

Now that Heritage Days are over, the Macomb downtown revitalization project is back in full swing.

Crews worked on the southeast corner Tuesday. Officials said it's the last island of the four corners to be taken out. Crews will replace storm drains and finish the handicap accessible sidewalks along that corner. The next step will be to repave the streets which will have the biggest impact on the downtown.

"We'll be closing down Lafayette Street all the way from Advanced Rehab, which is on Washington, and then all the way down to Magnolia's, which is on East Carroll Street," Downtown Director Kristin Terry said. "They would do that big overlaying and milling all at once. You would only be able to exit from the east end."

Officials said they expect to start road construction during the third week of July with the entire project still on time to be done by August 15th.

