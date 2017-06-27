Quincy officials look to expand mosquito control program

We know to use bug spray to help protect against mosquito bites, but what about reducing the number of mosquitoes?

Taking her great grand kids to play at Washington Park, Sandy Roberts says she doesn't like being outside at dusk because of mosquitoes.

"I don't like them," Roberts said. "They leave welts forever and they hurt."

Roberts feels more residents in the city should do their part in preventing the bugs.

"Every homeowner or renter should take advantage of going out and cleaning up around their homes," Roberts adds.

A message city officials echo.

"Anything that can hold a small volume of water that can stay there for 10 days will get you mosquitoes," Director of Engineering Jeffrey Conte said.

While the city currently sprays for mosquitoes at dusk, it's only effective if the mosquito flies in the mist. For larva, it won't work. Aldermen like Paul Havermale says the city should look into pesticides for larva.

"If spraying is not effective by itself, but a component of a larger program, I want to make sure we're using our money wisely," Havermale said.

The best use for fogging, according to Conte, is by flood waters as those mosquitoes are hard to tackle otherwise.

"They do travel far distances and because there's really no way to control the larva," Conte explained.

With a mosquito already testing positive for West Nile virus in Adams County, Havermale hopes this helps protect residents.

"Things we should be concentrating on is public safety," Havermale added. "To me if there's a chance of West Nile in the area, we should be cognizant of that."

Roberts hopes people get the message.

"Clean up first," Roberts said. "You are responsible for your own area."

The city is looking into how much the larvacide will cost. In the meantime, letters will be going out to residents to clean up any standing water.