Clinic offers free HIV Testing, encourages Adams County residents get tested

Health officials say many people don't get STD screenings, often because they can't afford it.

Family Planning in Quincy is offering HIV testing for free through the end of the day Thursday as part of National HIV Testing Day. Officials say while only .06 percent of Adams County residents have HIV, not many people are tested.

"The problem is people who might not think they're at high risk are actually at high risk," Clinic Coordinator LeeAnn Clark said. "So they don't get tested because they don't feel they should be. Again, any person who is sexually active and not monogamous needs to be tested at least once."

Officials say those with multiple partners should get tested more frequently. To get tested, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.