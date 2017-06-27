Gates Air announces partnership with Nigeria - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gates Air announces partnership with Nigeria

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gates Air hosted an announcement event on Tuesday. Gates Air hosted an announcement event on Tuesday.

Gates Air, alongside Pinnacle Communications will be partnering with the Nigerian Government to help with the transition from analog to digital television.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria will be making the switch with equipment manufactured in Quincy.

Tonight on WGEM News at Ten hear more about what this means for the local community.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.