Karate Kid: Hannibal's Chase Youngwirth chases national title dreams

Go ahead and call him the Karate Kid because that's exactly who Chase Youngwirth is to Hannibal.



After all, the nine-year-old has already been hitting the heavy bags at his family's karate studio for six years now.



"It started out as a way to relieve some of his energy. At home he was bouncing off the walls," said Chase's mother and the studio owner Jeanne Youngwirth.



According to his mom, though, Chase's karate career didn't quite kick off with a bang.



"We started the sport and with him being a shy kid, he would not even get on the floor," she remembers.



"It took him about two months to even get on the floor."



But one day the martial artist who was once too shy to even step on a mat figured out he had a knack for it. That is when his life would change forever.



Chase's parents started putting their karate kid into local martial arts tournaments where he blossomed.



"My very first tournament when I was six I realized that I could yell loud. Then, I just forgot that I was shy," Chase recalls.



You won't find a timid Chase at the family's studio anymore. In fact, after competing in a few local tournaments the family decided to start competing on a national level and enter the nine-year-old in his first North American Sport Karate Association tournament in January of 2017.



"To be honest we were going to be ecstatic if he came home with eighth or ninth place, if he even placed at all," said Chase's mother.



At that first major tournament, the Warrior's Cup in Chicago, the nine-year-old surprised everyone with a 3rd and 4th place finish against some of the world's best talent.



"I as shocked," says Chase. "I didn't know I was that good. I want to surprise myself again because you want to do good."



Youngwirth would go on to surprise himself a few more times over the Winter and Spring. Now, with a few grand championships under his brown belt, Chase has his sights set on claiming a national championship at the US Open in Orlando.



As Chase trains to be a champion, his mother can't help but think about how far Hannibal's karate kid has come.



"I'm going to tell you that six years ago when that three and a half year old boy walked in here I would have never dreamed we could've gotten a quarter of the distance we have I would have been pleased," she said.



Soon, Chase hopes to earn a nationally-ranking in the sport and one day earn his black belt to become eligible to be world-ranked.



