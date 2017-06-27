Fort Madison school bond referendum fails

A referendum to issue $27 million in bonds to build a new elementary school in Fort Madison has failed.

1517 people voted yes while 1210 people voted no, but according to the Lee County Auditor's Office, the referendum needed 60 percent of the vote to pass.



The auditor's office said there are roughly 10,978 voters in the Fort Madison Community School District and the special election had a roughly 15 percent turnout. Election officials say that kind of voter turnout is strong for a special election.

Voters were asked whether to approve a $27 million bond which would have allowed them to close two aging elementary schools, and move students to a brand new building.